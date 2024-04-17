Wednesday, April 17, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Israel attacks Rafah in Gaza Strip, 7 killed

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 17: The Israel Air Force has attacked a building in Rafah in southern Gaza, killing seven people.

According to Israeli media, the attack occurred early Wednesday morning.

The US and other allies of Israel had asked Israel not to attack Rafah as there was a high civilian population of around 1.3 million people living in the area.

The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi had informed the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken during his visit to Egypt that an Israeli attack on Rafah must be prevented.

Egypt is concerned that an attack on Rafah would lead to an exodus of refugees to the Sinai region of Egypt that is sharing the border with Rafah.

Since the ground invasion of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) into Gaza on October 27, 2023, after the Hamas attack of October 7 last year, more than 33,000 Palestinians were killed.

An IDF ground invasion in Rafah would lead to heavy casualties and the US was not convinced by Israel’s plan to evacuate civilians, including women and children, during the military operation.

The Israeli intelligence agencies, including Mossad and Shin Bet, have informed the Israeli war cabinet of the presence of a majority of hostages in Rafah area with Hamas militants using them as human shields. (IANS)

Previous article
Myanmar pardons over 3,000 prisoners on traditional New Year’s Day
Related articles

Technology

Raising a kid is 18 years of prompt engineering: Musk

Shillong, April 17: Raising a kid is 18 years of prompt engineering, said Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Nayanthara wows fans with her picture in striped saree, choker necklace

Shillong, April 17: South superstar Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster 'Jawan',...
News Alert

First Ram Navami after Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is generational milestone: PM Modi

Shillong, April 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday and...
News Alert

Security tightened in Kolkata for Ram Navami processions

Shillong, April 17: Kolkata was wrapped under blanket security cover on Wednesday in view of the processions to...

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

