Wednesday, April 17, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Poll parties get set for day of voting

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, April 16: The stage is set for the voters of Shillong and Tura constituencies to elect their representatives to the Lok Sabha in less than 48 hours from now.
The state’s Chief Electoral Officer, BDR Tiwari said that the polling parties would start moving to their polling stations from Wednesday and that necessary arrangements have been made keeping the possibility of rainfall in mind.
He said some 30,000-35,000 people, including security personnel, are involved in conducting the giant exercise.
There are 22,26,567 electors in the state, including 10,99,517 male, 11,27,047 female and three third-gender voters. The number of electors in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was 19,11,372.
Voting would be conducted across 3,512 polling stations – 2,288 in Shillong and 1,224 in the Tura parliamentary constituency.
Booth-level officers are distributing 22,26,567 voter information slips and 2,030 accessible voter information slips with Braille features to electors with visual impairment, Tiwari said.
The home voting facility is being extended to 21,900 eligible voters comprising 10,180 senior citizens and 11,720 PwDs. Of these, 4,515 opted to vote from home.
Officials said 1,938 people were bound down under various sections of the CrPC and 252 non-bailable arrest warrants were received, out of which 110 have been executed and 65 have been returned to the court.
According to Tiwari, three FIRs for poll-related campaigns have been received till now and 12,617 (59.86%) arms have been deposited so far.
The run-up to the elections saw an all-time high cash seizure of Rs 43.13 crore in the state, with Rs 33.45 crore seized before the model code of conduct came into force. Rs 9.68 crore was seized post-MCC.
Sixty-three complaints were received and resolved through the NGSP portal while seven C-vigil cases were resolved.
Tiwari also said 133 polling stations would be in mobile shadow zones while there are 477 vulnerable and 29 critical polling stations. A total of 187 polling stations border Assam and 140 border Bangladesh.
Eight Assembly segments have been marked expenditure-sensitive and 39 interstate ‘nakas’ have been set up.
The smallest Assembly constituency by area is West Shillong with an area of 2 sq. km while the largest segment is Mawshynrut measuring 1,530 sq. km.
The smallest constituency by the size of electors is Dalu (22,398 voters) and the largest is Mawlai with 50,953 voters.

Previous article
Shillong LS voters torn among powerful NPP, emotive VPP and old war horse Cong
Next article
Social media trial going on against me: Ampareen
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPECIAL ARTICLE

VPP is overselling and NPP clutching at straws

By Benjamin Lyngdoh The fight for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat has surpassed expectations in terms of interest...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Development under NDA: Claims and Reality

By H. Srikanth Every day, the electronic media bombards us with claims about India making rapid strides in the...
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Excuses for violence

Editor, The theory propounded by some readers linking CAA (and fictitious NRC) as the cause of recent spate of...
SPORTS

El Clasico returns to new-look Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid host Barça

Madrid, April 16: It’s El Clasico time in Spanish football and this time, the traditional rivals Real Madrid...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

VPP is overselling and NPP clutching at straws

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Benjamin Lyngdoh The fight for the Shillong Lok...

Development under NDA: Claims and Reality

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By H. Srikanth Every day, the electronic media bombards us...

Excuses for violence

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The theory propounded by some readers linking CAA (and...
Load more

Popular news

VPP is overselling and NPP clutching at straws

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Benjamin Lyngdoh The fight for the Shillong Lok...

Development under NDA: Claims and Reality

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By H. Srikanth Every day, the electronic media bombards us...

Excuses for violence

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The theory propounded by some readers linking CAA (and...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img