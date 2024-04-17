Wednesday, April 17, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Social media trial going on against me: Ampareen

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 16: The NPP’s Shillong candidate in the parliamentary elections, Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday said a social media trial is going on against her but her supporters should not to be carried away as she has already initiated legal actions and will be absolved of all charges one day.
She was addressing an election rally at her home turf in Laitumkhrah. She highlighted the glorious political lineage of her family and said it is about time now for her to head to Delhi.
Stating that the Laitumkhrah constituency has produced many political stalwarts, she said she is unaware of even a single elected representative from Laitumkhrah not performing.
She recalled the contributions of her father, the late Peter G Marbaniang, and brother, the late RG Lyngdoh, and said she has learned a lot from them. She said she will follow in their footsteps and serve the people.
She also said that she does not believe in buying votes but in serving the people in need and be with them whenever required.
Lyngdoh took a dig at VPP’s Mawlai MLA, Brightstarwell Marbaniang, stating that she is not among those who says ‘my salary is just for me and my family’ when asked for help.
She said that they had elected her during the Assembly polls and it is time for them to do it again when she is contesting the parliamentary elections.
She promised that she will make the voices of the people heard in the Parliament and work hard for their benefit.
She criticised sitting MP, Vincent H Pala of the Congress for allegedly doing too little too less in the past 15 years.

