Wednesday, April 17, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Security tightened in Kolkata for Ram Navami processions

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 17: Kolkata was wrapped under blanket security cover on Wednesday in view of the processions to be taken out in the city on the occasion of Ram Navami.

A senior official of the city police said that a total of 2,500 police personnel, which include personnel from the armed police forces, have been deployed on the streets to main law and order situation for the day.

At the same time, one unit of the Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS) has been deployed before each of the police stations, who will rush to any spot of trouble or tension near its location instantly and take control of the situation.

Similar precautions, sources said, are being adopted in areas under the three police commiserates adjacent to Kolkata namely Bidhannagar, Howrah and Barrackpore.

At the same time, considering the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the first phase of which will be on Friday, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, as per the instructions of the Election Commission, is also keeping a close watch on the development over Ram Navami processions this year.

The CEO, West Bengal Ariz Aftab has himself confirmed that there will be special security arrangements this year. It is learnt that the sensitive pockets in the state have been identified and special security arrangements have been deployed there.

To recall, last year there had been two separate incidents of violence over Ram Navami processions in the Howrah and Hooghly districts. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also conducting a probe into those matters.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a statement in the morning urging the people of the state to maintain on the occasion of Ram Navami. “Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to maintain peace, prosperity and development for all,” her statement read. (IANS)

Previous article
UP now has the most GI-tagged items in the country
Next article
First Ram Navami after Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is generational milestone: PM Modi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Raising a kid is 18 years of prompt engineering: Musk

Shillong, April 17: Raising a kid is 18 years of prompt engineering, said Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Nayanthara wows fans with her picture in striped saree, choker necklace

Shillong, April 17: South superstar Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster 'Jawan',...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel attacks Rafah in Gaza Strip, 7 killed

Shillong, April 17: The Israel Air Force has attacked a building in Rafah in southern Gaza, killing seven...
News Alert

First Ram Navami after Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is generational milestone: PM Modi

Shillong, April 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Raising a kid is 18 years of prompt engineering: Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, April 17: Raising a kid is 18 years...

Nayanthara wows fans with her picture in striped saree, choker necklace

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 17: South superstar Nayanthara, who made her...

Israel attacks Rafah in Gaza Strip, 7 killed

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 17: The Israel Air Force has attacked...
Load more

Popular news

Raising a kid is 18 years of prompt engineering: Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, April 17: Raising a kid is 18 years...

Nayanthara wows fans with her picture in striped saree, choker necklace

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 17: South superstar Nayanthara, who made her...

Israel attacks Rafah in Gaza Strip, 7 killed

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 17: The Israel Air Force has attacked...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img