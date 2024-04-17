Wednesday, April 17, 2024
News Alert

First Ram Navami after Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is generational milestone: PM Modi

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday and said “Ayodhya is in immense joy” and celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Ram after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Ayodhya is observing its first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple on January 22.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “The first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is a generational milestone, weaving together centuries of devotion with a new era of hope and progress. This is a day crores of Indians waited for. Innumerable people devoted their lives to this sacred cause.”

“May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us and guide our paths towards righteousness and peace, illuminating our lives with wisdom and courage,” he said.

The PM also said, “I have full faith that the life of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram and his ideals will become a strong basis for building a developed India. His blessings will provide new energy to the resolve of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to people. He said on X, “Jai Shri Ram! Best wishes to everyone on the holy festival of Ram Navami,” the senior BJP leader wrote on X.

“The life of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram is a symbol of the struggle for justice, social welfare and self-respect. The Lord established the highest ideal of sacrifice for truth and religion through his life and guided the entire world for ages. This year, celebrating the birth anniversary of the Lord in the temple of his birthplace after 500 years is a matter of pride for all Ram devotees. I pray to God for everyone’s welfare,” Amit Shah said. (IANS)

Security tightened in Kolkata for Ram Navami processions
