MEGHALAYA

Bridge collapse: Call for action against top officials

From Our Correspondent

TURA, April 17: Social activist from Williamnagar in East Garo Hills Nilberth Ch Marak has filed yet another complaint to the Chief Election Commission (CEC) over the rampant and illegal exportation of Sugar to Bangladesh on overloaded trucks in violation of the SC order as well as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The complaint by Nilberth comes in the wake a major bridge at Joshipara in South Garo Hills collapsing under the weight of two such overloaded trucks as they tried to cross it on Tuesday.
The complaint was filed against the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of police of North, West and South Garo Hills districts as well as custom officials of Gasupara in South Garo Hills.
Earlier, Nilberth had also filed a complaint against then North Garo Hills SP Bruno A Sangma following which he was immediately transferred and Abraham T Sangma posted in his place.
“Your office heeded my request and immediately posted in his place current SP Abraham T Sangma. However, there has been no checks on these overloaded and they continued to ply freely leading to the major bridge at Joshipara collapsing under their weight,” Nilberth said in the complaint.
Pointing out that the collapsed bridge is now posing inconveniences not only to the local people but state government employees posted at Baghmara as well as polling deployed at different polling stations under South Garo Hills, Nilberth sought strict action against all the named officials at the earliest.

Mawlynnong village leads by example
Dismal UPSC performance concerns academicians
