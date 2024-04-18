Mawlynnong village leads by example

CLEAN AND GREEN POLLS

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 17: Amidst a growing foundation for the clean and green election initiative, Mawlynnong village in East Khas Hills district, also known as Asia’s cleanest village, is leading by example with residents coming together to clean the polling station at a local school managed by the Church of North India.

Meghalaya goes to polls in two days and the state’s Chief Electoral Officer, BDR Tiwari, has invited all grassroots community leaders to help conduct a clean and green election apart from ensuring seamless voting on April 19.

“It is uplifting to know that the CEO and the Election department are taking an interest in the cleanliness of our polling station. This in itself reflects the fairness of the electoral process,” Thomlin Khongthohrem, the Rangbah Shnong of Mawlynnong, said.

Meanwhile, the Rangbah Shnong of Nongrim Hills, one of the cleanest localities of Shillong, Bantyllilang Narry, said: “This initiative should be well-received as it will ensure that after the election day, there will be no trace of dirt and plastic in and around the polling station. This call to action should drive home the message that a clean environment is paramount alongside the act to vote by the citizens.”

The CEO is taking a pledge wherein all poll personnel will work with community members in conducting a cleaning drive in the vicinity of the polling station.

The pledge reads, “We, the responsible voters of India abiding by the tenets of democracy of this great country hereby pledge to uphold the spirit of stewardship by ensuring clean and green practices while participating in the elections, aligning our citizens’ actions with our shared values, embedded in our electoral integrity by shunning inducement and caring for the environment, cutting across religion, race, caste, community and language.”

The CEO said the intention is to involve polling parties and the community leadership to come together to convey that “we need to cast our votes for the future” by keeping the surroundings clean.

He called upon all citizens, including the members of the political parties, to participate in the Lok Sabha election with equal concern for nature by participating in the cleaning drives.