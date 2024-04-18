Charred remains of 3 Assam residents discovered in EGH

From Our Correspondent

Williamnagar, April 17: In an incident that has sent shockwaves across both Meghalaya and Assam, the bodies of three residents Dolgoma village in Assam’s Goalpara, were recovered by East Garo Hills (EGH) police from within a dense jungle early Wednesday morning.

As per reports, EGH police had received a verbal complaint from the relatives of one of the deceased after they were unable to contact him through the entire day on Tuesday.

“We received verbal information from the relatives of one of the deceased (L) Jamor Ali (35) that he along with his driver (L) Noor Ahmed and (L) Zahidul Islam (25) left home on April 15, late evening for Meghalaya as they were hired by some unknown person(s) for some important work in Meghalaya,” informed East Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, Stephen A Rynjah.

The last call, as per the relative, took place at 6 am on April 16 after which no further contact was possible as their numbers were switched off.

“The family members received a call from (L) Jamor Ali that they were having breakfast in a jungle area somewhere in Garo Hills. However, there after the mobile phones were found switched off and the family members were not able to contact them,” said a release by the EGH police.

Following the information, an investigation was launched after which the missing vehicle was located inside a dense jungle near to village Link Road connecting Rogu Alda under Rongjeng police station, around 1.5 km from NH-217 connecting Dudhnoi– Damra– Rongjeng– Baghmara.

Police visited the place of occurrence and found the missing vehicle in burnt condition inside the forest.

On searching the surroundings, one freshly-dug pit which was filled with fresh soil was found near the vehicle. The Forensic Team (FSL) and Crime Scene Unit (CSU) of the State Police were also present at the site for necessary investigation procedures.

In the presence of an Executive Magistrate, the loose soil was removed from the pit and three charred bodies were recovered. Inquest and spot post-mortem was conducted after which the bodies were handed over to their relatives.

The police added that as per sources, Zahidul Islam was reported to be involved in car lifting cases in Dudhnoi and Krishnai respectively with one non-bailable arrest warrant pending against him under Krishnai police station. Also, another deceased, Jamor Ali was reported to be involved in cattle theft cases under Matia police station in Assam.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of criminal rivalry among car lifters and cattle thief groups,” added the SP.

The brutal murder of the three Assam residents has led to calls by relatives for the intervention of the chief minister of both states to ensure speedy investigation and arrest of the culprits. With both Meghalaya and Assam going to polls in two days, tensions on both sides of the border are palpable.