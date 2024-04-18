Thursday, April 18, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

FIR against woman who alleged Ravi Kishan is father of her daughter

Lucknow, April 18: An FIR has been registered at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow against six people, including a woman, who claimed that BJP MP Ravi Kishan is the father of her daughter.

The FIR was registered on a complaint by Ravi Kishan’s wife Preeti Shukla.

Apart from the woman, Aparna Thakur, the FIR also names her husband Rajesh Soni, daughter Shenova Soni, son Sonak Soni, Samajwadi Party leader Vivek Kumar Pandey and a journalist Khurshid Khan.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 120-B (conspiracy), 195 (giving false evidence), 386 (extortion by intimidation), 388 (extortion by threat), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation), police said.

The BJP MP’s wife also alleged in the FIR that Aparna Soni aka Aparna Thakur had threatened her, saying that she has links with the underworld.

She had allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 20 crore and threatened that if her demand was not met, she would tarnish Ravi Kishan’s image by implicating him in a false rape case, police said.

The FIR said that a complaint was made to the Mumbai Police in this matter, but Aparna held a Press conference in Lucknow on April 15, making false allegations. The FIR claimed that the others named are also involved in this.

The BJP has re-nominated Ravi Kishan to contest from Gorakhpur for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

IANS

ED attaches assets worth Rs 98 cr of Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in Mumbai, Pune
NASA head Nelson says China hiding military presence in space
