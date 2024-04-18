Thursday, April 18, 2024
News AlertREGIONAL

GMCH doctor allegedly assaults female patient

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, April 18: Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) authorities have instituted a four-member committee to inquire into the allegations of physical assault by a doctor on a patient admitted in the obstetrics and gynaecology department of the hospital.

According to the complaint lodged with the GMCH administration, the accused, Dr Abhisekh Mahajan, a PGT (postgraduate trainee) at the obstetrics and gynaecology (O&G) department of GMCH, had allegedly slapped the woman who was admitted in the O&G department on Wednesday.

“This morning, an incident came to our notice, that a doctor, who is a postgraduate student of the obstetrics and gynaecology department, had allegedly slapped a patient admitted in the department. After consulting with the GMCH principal, an inquiry committee has been instituted. If the doctor is found guilty by the panel, we will expel him for one year. The GMCH administration will not tolerate such behaviour, be it staff, faculty or student,” GMCH superintendent Abhijit Sarma informed media persons on Thursday.

According to a notification issued by the GMCH superintendent, the inquiry committee comprises doctors/faculty members of GMCH.

Chaired by B P Das and comprising Kanakeswar Bhuyan, Pankaj Adhikari and Pradip Kumar Das, the panel has been tasked with probing the allegations against the accused doctor.

“The panel has been asked to submit a report on the allegation of physical assault by Dr. Abhisekh Mahajan, PCT of the obstetrics and gynaecology department, on one admitted case in the department (admitted yesterday) within 24 hours,” the GMCH superintendent stated in the notification issued on Thursday.

According to reports and images available on media platforms, the woman suffered bruises and marks on her face.

