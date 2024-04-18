Smiles amidst sombre of elections: Sector officers brings smiles through chicken distribution among polling staff

Tura, April 18: Voting for elections is always serious business and if you are an election official, it becomes even more so. A small mistake or misplacement could bring down the world upon you which means that you always need to stay on your toes and extremely focused on the job at hand.

While electioneering is definitely serious, there is no reason why one cannot award oneself with a good meal prior to the task at hand is completed and that is exactly what sector officer of 56 – Gambegre (LAC) Saljagring Marak has set out to do.

Saljagring, who is also the District Sports Officer (DSO) of West Garo Hills (WGH) felt a small gesture towards those who will be undertaking an arduous task tomorrow could provide added motivation to the sombre task polling officials were bound for.

So for the 6 polling booths under his supervision, Saljagring decided that one local chicken each would go a long way to keep the spirits of polling personnel on a high.

“This was my idea as I felt I needed to keep them motivated. The chickens have been paid for by me so that those personnel involved in such a serious task could at least have a tasty meal before they begin their work tomorrow,” said the sector officer.

The DSO stated that he felt joy with just the smiles that were etched on all polling personnel that received the gift from him.

“We all know that the task at hand requires care and this was my way to tell them that we are all on this together. This is our way of motivating each other. We hope the state has a huge voter turnout tomorrow and voting in elections is a privilege that no one should miss,” he added.