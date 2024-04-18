Thursday, April 18, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Smiles amidst sombre of elections: Sector officers brings smiles through chicken distribution among polling staff

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Tura, April 18: Voting for elections is always serious business and if you are an election official, it becomes even more so. A small mistake or misplacement could bring down the world upon you which means that you always need to stay on your toes and extremely focused on the job at hand.

While electioneering is definitely serious, there is no reason why one cannot award oneself with a good meal prior to the task at hand is completed and that is exactly what sector officer of 56 – Gambegre (LAC) Saljagring Marak has set out to do.

Saljagring, who is also the District Sports Officer (DSO) of West Garo Hills (WGH) felt a small gesture towards those who will be undertaking an arduous task tomorrow could provide added motivation to the sombre task polling officials were bound for.

So for the 6 polling booths under his supervision, Saljagring decided that one local chicken each would go a long way to keep the spirits of polling personnel on a high.

“This was my idea as I felt I needed to keep them motivated. The chickens have been paid for by me so that those personnel involved in such a serious task could at least have a tasty meal before they begin their work tomorrow,” said the sector officer.

The DSO stated that he felt joy with just the smiles that were etched on all polling personnel that received the gift from him.

“We all know that the task at hand requires care and this was my way to tell them that we are all on this together. This is our way of motivating each other. We hope the state has a huge voter turnout tomorrow and voting in elections is a privilege that no one should miss,” he added.

 

Previous article
GMCH doctor allegedly assaults female patient
Next article
Expert provides key insights on city planning at Guwahati college
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Expert provides key insights on city planning at Guwahati college

Guwahati, April 18: Key aspects such as traditional Indian city planning, environmentally sustainable and energy efficient development, grid...
News Alert

GMCH doctor allegedly assaults female patient

Guwahati, April 18: Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) authorities have instituted a four-member committee to inquire into the...
News Alert

Stage set for simultaneous LS and assembly polls in Arunachal

Shillong, April 18: Stage is set for simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and assembly in Arunachal Pradesh on...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her manes, asks for ‘achhe hair days’ every day

Shillong, April 18: Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor, on Thursday, treated her fans to her picture of a "good...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Expert provides key insights on city planning at Guwahati college

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 18: Key aspects such as traditional Indian...

GMCH doctor allegedly assaults female patient

News Alert 0
Guwahati, April 18: Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) authorities...

Stage set for simultaneous LS and assembly polls in Arunachal

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 18: Stage is set for simultaneous elections...
Load more

Popular news

Expert provides key insights on city planning at Guwahati college

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 18: Key aspects such as traditional Indian...

GMCH doctor allegedly assaults female patient

News Alert 0
Guwahati, April 18: Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) authorities...

Stage set for simultaneous LS and assembly polls in Arunachal

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 18: Stage is set for simultaneous elections...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img