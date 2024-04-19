Friday, April 19, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Boosting defence ties, India delivers Brahmos missile system to Philippines

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 19: India on Friday delivered the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile system to the Philippines, as part of the $374.9 million contract signed between the two countries in 2022.

A video that has now gone viral on social media shows sweets being shared after an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft landed at the Clark Air Base, a Philippine Air Force base on Luzon Island.

Defence experts maintain that this deal for a shore-based version of an anti-ship cruise missile with a range of 290 km was the first major international export order for the Indian defence sector.

India has delivered this missile system to the Philippines amid the ongoing tension between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea.

The ground system exports for this missile system commenced last month. It is believed that the BrahMos missile system will be deployed in the coastal areas of the Philippines by the country’s marine corps.

Considered one of the most accurate and successful missile programmes globally, the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile is a joint venture between India and Russia.

The DRDO in India and the NPOM Mashinostroyeniya in Russia are its main partners.

Defence experts say that as the world’s leading and fastest precision-guided weapon, Brahmos played a key role in increasing India’s defence capabilities, with the Indian Army integrating several BrahMos regiments into its arsenal since 2007. (IANS)

Previous article
Can’t risk paralysis just to get bail: CM Kejriwal to Delhi court on ED’s allegations of deliberately increasing sugar levels
Next article
63,100 bottles of indelible ink to be used in Kerala polls
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Amid sporadic incidents of violence, Manipur’s two LS seats record 68 per cent voting

Imphal, April 19:  Amidst stray incidents of violence, including vandalisation of polling booths, firing, and clashes, around 68...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya records 69.91 % polling

Shillong, April 19: The Chief Electoral officer (CEO) of Meghalaya BDR Tiwari today said that polling was conducted...
MEGHALAYA

Sixth Schedule areas should be exempted from UCC: Shullai

  Shillong, April 19: BJP MLA from South Shillong, Sanbor Shullai has advocated that the Sixth Scheduled Areas of...
NATIONAL

Ri Bhoi records robust 64 % polling till 4 pm

Nongpoh, April 19: The Lok Sabha elections in Ri Bhoi District witnessed a robust participation from voters today,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Amid sporadic incidents of violence, Manipur’s two LS seats record 68 per cent voting

News Alert 0
Imphal, April 19:  Amidst stray incidents of violence, including...

Meghalaya records 69.91 % polling

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 19: The Chief Electoral officer (CEO) of...

Sixth Schedule areas should be exempted from UCC: Shullai

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, April 19: BJP MLA from South Shillong, Sanbor...
Load more

Popular news

Amid sporadic incidents of violence, Manipur’s two LS seats record 68 per cent voting

News Alert 0
Imphal, April 19:  Amidst stray incidents of violence, including...

Meghalaya records 69.91 % polling

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 19: The Chief Electoral officer (CEO) of...

Sixth Schedule areas should be exempted from UCC: Shullai

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, April 19: BJP MLA from South Shillong, Sanbor...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img