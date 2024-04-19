Friday, April 19, 2024
News Alert

63,100 bottles of indelible ink to be used in Kerala polls

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, April 19: With Kerala all set to go to the polls on April 26, Chief Election Officer Sanjay Kaul on Friday said that a total of 63,100 bottles of indelible ink to be used across the 25,231 polling booths have arrived.

The CEO said that the cost of the ink, sourced from the Karnataka government-owned Mysore Paints and Varnish Ltd, is Rs 1.30 crore. Each bottle of ink contains 10 ml and can be used for 700 voters.

According to the final voters’ list, there are 2,77,49,159 voters who will elect 20 new Lok Sabha members. (IANS)

