Friday, April 19, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Heads turn as world’s tiniest woman votes in Nagpur

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Nagpur (Maharashtra), April 19: Heads turned and people smiled as the world’s shortest woman, Jyoti Kishanji Amge, turned up to cast her vote in the Lok Sabha elections, here on Friday morning.

A beaming but tad shy, Jyoti – who is all of 62.8 cm (2 feet, ¾ inch) tall – arrived with her family members carrying her in arms to avoid the huge crowds at the polling station in a school near her home.

As soon as she reached the venue, attired in a glowing red Barbie-style dress, wearing blood-red lipstick and some trinkets on her fingers and wrists, the paparazzi virtually mobbed her till she entered the polling booth, giggling at all the commotion and attention lavished on her.

“This is my second Lok Sabha election voting, and I have already voted twice, even for the Maharashtra Assembly elections… I always exercise my right to vote and it is also my duty to the country,” a thrilled Jyoti told IANS after casting her vote, proudly displaying her tiny inked finger to the media.

Just last month, as a global celeb in her own (birth)right, Nagpur-born Jyoti had made a fervent appeal on behalf of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), urging people to vote.

“Voting is our duty and right… With our vote, we can ensure that we elect a good leader to represent us,” said the 30-year-old petite dame, who is the Brand Ambassador for Missionsky India Human Rights Association.

Incidentally, on her 18th birthday on December 16, 2011, Jyoti was officially declared the shortest living woman on the planet by the Guinness World Records, catapulting her to instant stardom, and making her a darling of India’s Orange City.

Her vertical growth is stunted owing to a genetic condition called ‘primordial dwarfism’, but she has stood tall and worked in Indian and Hollywood films, and television shows. She was the subject of documentaries and media articles world over.

IANS

Previous article
50.23 % turn out in Shillong PC till 1 pm, 46.67 % in Tura PC
Next article
Assam records 45.12 pc polling, Meghalaya’s voter turnout 50.23 pc till 1 PM
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Can’t risk paralysis just to get bail: CM Kejriwal to Delhi court on ED’s allegations of deliberately increasing sugar levels

New Delhi, April 19: Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday accused the ED of misrepresenting the diet...
INTERNATIONAL

UK urges ‘de-escalation’ after reported Israeli strike on Iran

London, April 19: The British government is stressing the need for “de-escalation and moderation” amid reports of a...
NATIONAL

BJP expecting its ‘best show in South’ on back of PM Modi’s popularity, says HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) As the first phase of General Elections began for 102 Lok Sabha constituencies...
NATIONAL

Tripura: Around 34 pc voter turnout recorded in simultaneous polls

Agartala, April 19:  The polling percentage in Tripura till 11 a.m. was 34.6 per cent for Tripura West...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Can’t risk paralysis just to get bail: CM Kejriwal to Delhi court on ED’s allegations of deliberately increasing sugar levels

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 19: Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal,...

UK urges ‘de-escalation’ after reported Israeli strike on Iran

INTERNATIONAL 0
London, April 19: The British government is stressing the...

BJP expecting its ‘best show in South’ on back of PM Modi’s popularity, says HM Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) As the first phase...
Load more

Popular news

Can’t risk paralysis just to get bail: CM Kejriwal to Delhi court on ED’s allegations of deliberately increasing sugar levels

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 19: Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal,...

UK urges ‘de-escalation’ after reported Israeli strike on Iran

INTERNATIONAL 0
London, April 19: The British government is stressing the...

BJP expecting its ‘best show in South’ on back of PM Modi’s popularity, says HM Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) As the first phase...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img