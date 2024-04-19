Friday, April 19, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kajol’s note ahead of Nysa’s 21st b’day: ‘Wish I could wrap her up, store back in my stomach’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, April 19: A day ahead of her daughter Nysa’s 21st birthday, actress Kajol on Friday penned an adorable note about her motherhood journey, saying how her baby makes her grateful and awed by her love, and unflinching support.

Kajol is married to superstar Ajay Devgn. They tied the knot in February 1999. The couple has two children — daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Taking to the social media, Kajol dropped an unseen throwback picture featuring little Nysa wearing a green frock and sitting on her mother’s lap.

Along with the picture, the actress, who was last seen in ‘Lust Stories 2’, penned a heartwarming note, which read as: “Tomorrow is Nysa’s 21st birthday but today is about me and how I became a mom. How she made my greatest wish come true and how she makes me happy every single day since then just by being herself. How she makes me grateful and awed by her love and her unflinching support.”

“I can be wrong but I can never be in the wrong. How she makes me laugh and laugh and how I love to stand on my soapbox and boast about what all my baby does and says. How I felt for the first time and every time since when she calls me ‘mama’. Its like a call to arms for a very loved cause,” shared Kajol.

Kajol added: “How I wish sometimes I could wrap her up and store her back in my stomach for a day just to feel my heart back in the body it started out from. Love is such an ordinary term to describe what you feel for your children. Its so much much more. So yes today is about me. Taking a bow now.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol was last seen as Devyani in ‘Lust Stories 2’, and Noyonika Sengupta in the web series ‘The Trial’.

She next has ‘Sarzameen’, ‘Do Patti’, and ‘Maa’ in her kitty. (IANS)

