Friday, April 19, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Every vote matters, says Kangana Ranaut

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 19: Bollywood actress and BJP nominee from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, appealed to voters on Friday to participate in the festival of democracy, exercise their right to vote, and “make a difference in our country’s future”.

“Today marks the first phase of voting — let’s show up in numbers and cast our votes for a brighter India,” she wrote on X, adding “every vote matters!”

In a unique electoral showdown in the Mandi constituency, the battleground shifts between “royalty” and “stardom”, as Congress legislator Vikramaditya Singh, the scion of the erstwhile royal family, challenges Bollywood’s queen, Kangana Ranaut.

Amid the clash of heritage and stardom, the sprawling constituency, one of the toughest and covering almost two-thirds of the state, braces for a riveting electoral spectacle. (IANS)

Previous article
Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her manes, asks for ‘achhe hair days’ every day
Next article
Kajol’s note ahead of Nysa’s 21st b’day: ‘Wish I could wrap her up, store back in my stomach’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam CM encourages first-time voters to exercise their voting rights

Guwahati, April 19: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday appealed to the citizens to vote in...
NATIONAL

Sarbananda Sonowal casts his vote in Dibrugarh, hails PM Modi’s development work

Guwahati, April 19: Union Minister and BJP candidate in Assam’s Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat, Sarbananda Sonowal cast his...
MEGHALAYA

Voters throng polling booths early to avoid heat

Tura, April 19: Tura  Parliamentary Constituency in Meghalaya has seen 33.82 per cent voter turnout so far with...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya DGP takes stocks of polling in Shillong

  Shillong, Apr 19: Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP), LR Bishnoi along with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Davis...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam CM encourages first-time voters to exercise their voting rights

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 19: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Sarbananda Sonowal casts his vote in Dibrugarh, hails PM Modi’s development work

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 19: Union Minister and BJP candidate in...

Voters throng polling booths early to avoid heat

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, April 19: Tura  Parliamentary Constituency in Meghalaya has...
Load more

Popular news

Assam CM encourages first-time voters to exercise their voting rights

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 19: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Sarbananda Sonowal casts his vote in Dibrugarh, hails PM Modi’s development work

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 19: Union Minister and BJP candidate in...

Voters throng polling booths early to avoid heat

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, April 19: Tura  Parliamentary Constituency in Meghalaya has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img