MP’s six LS seats record 15 percent turnout in first two hours

Shillong, April 19: Voting in Madhya Pradesh’s six parliamentary constituencies was going on peacefully with a voter turnout of 15.15 per cent being recorded till 9 a.m., said officials.

As per the information, the EVM machines at two polling booths (one in Chhindwara and another in Balaghat) were reported as faulty, however, they were replaced.

Bhagyashri Mishra, 79, who is physically challenged, came in her wheelchair to cast her vote at a polling booth in Jabalpur Lok Sabha seat. She said, “Although I have the facility to cast a vote from home, I came here at the booth to give a message. PM Modi has appealed to all of us to vote.”

The candidates in the fray were also turning out early to cast their votes.

Congress candidate from Chhindwara, Nakul Nath along with his father and ex-CM Kamal Nath and wife Priya Nath cast votes in the Shikarpur polling booth.

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP, Vivek Tankha cast his vote in Jabalpur and appealed to people to come out from their homes to participate in the election.

BJP candidate from Sidhi Lok Sabha seat, Rajesh Mishra, Jabalpur BJP candidate Ashish Dube and many other candidates cast their votes. (IANS)