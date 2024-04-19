Friday, April 19, 2024
Meghalaya DGP takes stocks of polling in Shillong

Shillong, Apr 19: Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP), LR Bishnoi along with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Davis NR Marak are visiting various polling stations in both urban and the outskirts of the city to ensure a free and peaceful election.

While speaking to reporters after inspecting the polling stations at Sankardev College, Bishnoi said that they are visiting the various polling stations in the urban as well as the countryside with the objective to inquire any problems is faced by the police personnel on duty or by the civil staff deployed for election duty.

“It is a kind of supervision on the security arrangement and also to interact with the people to understand if they have any issues related with security and other issues so that they can address,” DGP said.

He informed that they have visited three four polling stations where the polling is going on very smoothly.

According to him, the officials are satisfied and happy with the arrangement adding that so far no complaint and problem has been received.

Informing that throughout the state the security is tightened, Bishnoi informed that adequate security has been deployed in all the polling stations including vulnerable and critical polling stations.

He also informed that 40 companies of CRPF are deployed for election duty and there are others who are doing mobile and foot patrolling just to build confidence in the minds of the people to ensure they exercise their votes freely without any fear.

Meanwhile, Marak said that the visit was to see if the security is in place and whether the voters are having any problem or not.

According to him, so far they have found they have no reports of any problem so far and voting is going on peacefully.

“We are confident that it will be peaceful elections and hope no untoward incidents will take place during elections,” the DIG said.

Informing that they have identified vulnerable and critical polling stations, he said they have adequate security deployment in all vulnerable and critical polling stations.

 

 

