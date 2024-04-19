Friday, April 19, 2024
NATIONAL

Ri Bhoi records robust 64 % polling till 4 pm

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Nongpoh, April 19: The Lok Sabha elections in Ri Bhoi District witnessed a robust participation from voters today, with 64 % turnout of recorded  by 4 pm. The District Administration anticipates this number to escalate to 68-70% by the end of polling hours.

According to data compiled by the Turnout App of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Umsning constituency emerged at the forefront with an impressive 76.54% turnout by 5 pm. It was closely followed by Umroi constituency with 74.18%, Mawhati with 69.80%, Nongpoh with 65.66%, and Jirang with 57.04%.

Addressing the media, Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner, Arpit Upadhyaya, expressed satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the electoral process. “Today being polling day, all teams have reported back, and polling has concluded. We’ve observed a voting percentage of 64% by 4 pm, and the proceedings transpired smoothly and fairly,” stated Upadhyaya.

He further elaborated on an isolated incident in the Umsning area where one individual, reportedly in an inebriated state, attempted to disrupt proceedings. “This individual has been detained by the magistrate of the Static Surveillance Team (SST) along with the police. Currently, he is undergoing a medical examination, and subsequent actions will be taken by the police,” Upadhyaya added.

Moreover, Upadhyaya emphasized the inclusive nature of the voting process, even in remote areas like Block II. “We had some voters who came from Block II side they were also able to come freely and the percentage of voting is also much better this time” he noted.

While the initial turnout stood at 64%, Upadhyaya highlighted that the final figures are expected to rise once all polling parties submit their reports. “There were a few polling stations where manual data entry was necessary due to connectivity issues. However, we anticipate the overall turnout to range between 68-70%,” he affirmed.

With the conclusion of polling in almost all stations barring a few, Ri Bhoi District reflects a commendable civic engagement, underscoring the significance of democratic participation in shaping the nation’s future.

Can’t risk paralysis just to get bail: CM Kejriwal to Delhi court on ED’s allegations of deliberately increasing sugar levels
