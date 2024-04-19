Friday, April 19, 2024
NATIONAL

Tripura records highest 79.83 pc voter turnout in Northeast

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, April 19: Tripura witnessed around 79.83 per cent voter turnout registered till 5 p.m. in the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat on Friday in the first of the seven-phased general polls, as per the data provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In Assam, an estimated 70.77 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 p.m. in the five Lok Sabha seats.

Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, in Assam, recorded the highest voter turnout of 76.20 per cent and the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat witnessed the second highest voter turnout in the state till 5 PM.

The five Lok Sabha seats in the state that went to polls are Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur and Sonitpur

Meanwhile, Meghalaya recorded an average voter turnout of 69.91 per cent till 5 PM.

Shillong Lok Sabha seat, in Meghalaya, recorded a higher voter turnout of 70.26 per cent, Tura Lok Sabha recorded 69.31 per cent polling.

In Arunachal Pradesh – which is going for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections – the Arunachal East parliamentary seat recorded a voter turnout of 66.18 per cent and the Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat witnessed 63.99 per cent voter turnout till 5 PM.

Violence-hit Manipur witnessed around 68.62 per cent of voter turnout till 5 p.m. in two Lok Sabha seats.

Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat recorded the voter turnout of 72.32 per cent and the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat witnessed 61.98 per cent voter turnout till 5 PM.

Nagaland recorded an estimated 56.77 per cent voter turnout recorded till 5 p.m. in the lone Nagaland seat.

Mizoram Lok Sabha seat, reserved for the tribals, recorded a voter turnout of 53.97 per cent till 5 p.m. IANS

