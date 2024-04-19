Final phase Assam polls: 60 candidates file nominations for 4 LS seats

Guwahati, April 19: A total of 60 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the third and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in four parliamentary seats of Assam on May 7, 2024.

The four parliamentary seats going to the hustings in the third phase include Guwahati, Kokrajhar (ST), Barpeta and Dhubri constituencies.

On Friday, the last date for submitting the nomination papers for the third and concluding phase of polls in the state, as many as 30 candidates filed nomination papers. Ten of them have filed papers for the Dhubri seat, seven for the Kokrajhar seat, nine for the Barpeta seat and four for the Guwahati seat.

BJP candidate for the key Guwahati seat, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, accompanied by several party leaders and supporters, was among those who submitted her nomination papers before the Kamrup (Metro) district commissioner here on Friday.

Notably, as many as 10 candidates, including Congress’ Mira Borthakur Goswami, are contesting for the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat.

The scrutiny of the nominations will be done on April 20, 2024 while the last day for withdrawal of candidature has been fixed on April 22, 2024.

It may be recalled that 61 candidates are in the fray for the second phase polls to be held in five constituencies on April 26, 2024.