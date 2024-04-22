3D printed dummy ballot unit unveiled to enhance voter awareness

Guwahati, April 22: In an initiative aimed at enhancing voter awareness and engagement, the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Cell (SVEEP) of Kamrup election district has partnered with Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) to develop an innovative 3D printed dummy ballot unit.

Unveiled at IIT Guwahati campus on Monday, the 3D printed dummy ballot unit is crafted with the objective of acquainting citizens, particularly new voters and senior citizens, with the intricacies of voting procedures.

By offering a hands-on experience, the dummy ballot unit endeavours to foster maximum voter participation. It also aims to dispel any apprehension, anxiety or uncertainty associated with the voting process.

Lauding the pioneering initiative, Kamrup deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli commended IIT-G for their collaboration and swift design and manufacturing of this highly practical tool.

“It is certain to aid individuals in gaining familiarity with the voting process, thereby bolstering their confidence, and encouraging greater participation in democratic practices,” the DC said.

Utilising cutting-edge 3D printing technology, the dummy ballot unit is fabricated from PLA (polylactic acid), a biodegradable and eco-friendly material derived from corn starch.

In a remarkable feat, researchers at IIT-G designed and manufactured the device within just 48 hours, incorporating interactive features such as sound and light as output indicators to assist users during the voting process.

This initiative marks the first-of-its-kind endeavour in India by the IIT-G team to develop a 3D printed dummy ballot unit. The use of PLA ensures that the dummy ballot unit is not only environmentally sustainable but also reusable, contributing to sustainable practices in voter education initiatives.

Reflecting on the significance of the developed ballot unit, Ajeet Kumar, assistant professor, department of design at IIT-G, stated, “With its interactive features and biodegradable material, this innovative tool will serve as a valuable resource in educating citizens about the voting process. Our team at IIT-G takes pride in having designed a solution that will empower people to participate in democracy with confidence.”

Commenting on IIT Guwahati’s collaboration with the SVEEP cell of Kamrup district, Parameswar K. Iyer, dean PRBR, IIT Guwahati, said, “Through this partnership, IIT Guwahati aims to ease anxiety and empower citizens with a deeper understanding of the voting process.”