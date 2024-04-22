Tuesday, April 23, 2024
MEGHALAYA

MDC seeks action on rape, road mishap incidents

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Tura, April 22: BJP leader and Tura MDC, Bernard N Marak has condemned the assault and rape of two minor girls by suspected miscreants from across the border at Chenga Benga Mela in Garo Hills and urged the concerned authorities of the two states to take steps to arrest the culprits.

Marak also requested that all assistance be provided to the victims.

Meanwhile, Marak also urged authorities to look into the road mishap incident at Ballonggre where two minor girls were injured-one severely, while also requesting that all assistance and support be given to the victims. Marak also sought that appropriate action be taken against the driver of the dumper truck involved in the accident.

