People of PoK will demand to be with India seeing its development: Rajnath

SILIGURI, April 21: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asserted that considering the development taking place in India, the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will themselves demand to be with this country.

Singh also said India was taking giant strides in the defence sector, maintaining that the country is fast turning into a defence-equipment exporting nation from that of an importer.

“PoK was, is and will remain ours,” Singh said, addressing a rally at Siliguri in Darjeeling constituency, where the BJP has renominated sitting MP Raju Bista.

“The way the country is developing and its economy growing, the people of PoK will themselves demand to be with India,” he claimed.

The senior BJP leader said India has attained a stature where no one can browbeat the country.

Singh also asserted that India does not interfere in the matters of others, “but if we are interfered with… you understand what will happen”.

India will be among the top three economies in the world in a few years, he added.

Rajnath Singh to visit Siachen

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will today visit Siachen and interact with the soldiers deployed at the world’s highest battlefield.

Last week, the Indian Army marked the 40th year of its presence on the strategically significant Siachen Glacier.

“Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will visit Siachen tomorrow. He will interact with the Armed Forces personnel deployed in the region,” Singh’s office said on ‘X’.The Indian Army strengthened its presence in Siachen over the last few years. (PTI)