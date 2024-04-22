National Nuggets

Three brothers among 9 killed in road mishap

KOTA, April 21:Nine men returning from a wedding died in a road incident in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar when the car they were in collided head-on with a truck early Sunday, an officer said.The men, all of them aged 16-30, were returning from a wedding in Dungri village of Madhya Pradesh.Among the victims were Rohit, 16, Sonu, 22, and Deepak, 24, all of them brothers, police said.The other victims were identified as Ashok, 24, Hemraj, 33, Ravishankar, 25, and Rahul, 20, all of them from Bagari Mohalla of Jhalawar’s Eklera village, he said.Rohit, 22, and Ramkishan, 20, who too died in the incident, were from Khanpur area of Jhalawar and Harnawda in Baran district.Manish Bagari, 18, is undergoing treatment in a critical state at a hospital, Vishoni said.The truck driver was detained and questioned, he said. The car, a Maruti Suzuki Omni, was completely mangled. The rescuers had to break open the rear gate of the car to bring out the severely injured men. (PTI)

Fire breaks out in BJP office in south Mumbai

MUMBAI, April 21: A major fire broke out on Sunday at the Maharashtra BJP office here in Nariman Point, an official said, adding that no casualties, however, were reported.An official said that the fire that broke out at around 4.55 p.m. has been brought under control.No one was trapped in the building when the fire broke out, which, according to preliminary reports, happened due to a short circuit.The firefighters immediately rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.Sources said that the renovation work at the office kitchen was underway.According to eyewitnesses, a short circuit occurred, during the welding, and then a fire broke out. (IANS)

‘Meat’ thrown in UP village temple

BALLIA (UP), April 21: Four people here have been booked in connection with an incidence of meat being found inside a temple here, Police said on Sunday.Police said a piece of meat was found in the Hanuman temple in Maldah Chatti area on Saturday afternoon.When templegoers spotted the meat, they became infuriated and blocked the Sikandarpur-Belthra highway in protest.The blockade was ended only after police assured the protesters of action against the culprits.On the complaint of Amber Pandey, an office bearer of a Hindu right wing group, an FIR was registered against Ram Dayal, Ram Niwas, Kamaluddin, and Manzoor Hasan. Adequete forces have been placed in the village. (PTI)

8 IEDs, 2 wireless sets seized in J&K

JAMMU, April 21: Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout in a village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the recovery of eight IEDs, two wireless sets, and some ammunition, officials said.The recovered material was in a highly rusted condition, indicating that the hideout was in use when terrorists were operating in the district before it was freed of militancy over two decades ago, officials said.They said police assisted by the Army launched a search operation at Azmatabad village in Thannamandi area, 30 kms from Rajouri town, and unearthed the hideout. (PTI)