Monday, April 22, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Siachen no ordinary land but India’s capital when it comes to valour, sacrifice and courage: Rajnath Singh

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, April 22:  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield, is no ordinary land as it represents the sacrifice, valour and determination of Indian soldiers who serve in extremely harsh terrain and inclement weather to protect the motherland.

Interacting with the Armed Forces personnel deployed at Kumar Post, one of the world’s most inhospitable locations, Singh thanked them for placing the call of duty above everything while safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and perseverance.

“The land of Siachen is not an ordinary land… Like New Delhi is our political capital, Mumbai our commercial capital and Bengaluru the technological capital, Siachen is the country’s capital when it comes to valour, sacrifice and courage,” said Singh.

The Indian Army marked Siachen Day on April 13 as ‘Operation Meghdoot’ — launched on April 13, 1984 — completed 40 years.

Remembering the feat which is considered unparalleled in the history of high-altitude warfare, Singh said that it remains a golden chapter in the history of the Indian Armed Forces.

Accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Singh said that he believes that the festivals should first be celebrated by and with the protectors of the country.

“I urge the Chiefs of the three Services to establish a new tradition of beginning the celebrations of the festivals with the soldiers a day before,” he said.

IANS

Previous article
Surat’s electoral drama: Congress candidates disqualified, clear path for BJP
Next article
My daughter was ‘forced’ to convert, K’taka Police behaving like a ‘puppet’: Neha’s father
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Myanmar junta launches heavy air strikes on the border with Thailand

Bangkok, April 22: The military junta in crisis-hit Myanmar has responded to the takeover of the important trading...
NATIONAL

Kerala govt to impart AI training to 80,000 teachers

Thiruvananthapuram, April 22: The Kerala government will be sending 80,000 teachers from its Secondary school teachers to a...
NATIONAL

SC allows termination of 30-week pregnancy of minor victim of rape

New Delhi, April 22: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed termination of the 30-week pregnancy of a minor...
NATIONAL

My daughter was ‘forced’ to convert, K’taka Police behaving like a ‘puppet’: Neha’s father

  Hubballi, (Karnataka) April 22 : Niranjan Hiremath, father of Neha Hiremath, on Monday claimed that his daughter was...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Myanmar junta launches heavy air strikes on the border with Thailand

NATIONAL 0
Bangkok, April 22: The military junta in crisis-hit Myanmar...

Kerala govt to impart AI training to 80,000 teachers

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, April 22: The Kerala government will be sending...

SC allows termination of 30-week pregnancy of minor victim of rape

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 22: The Supreme Court on Monday...
Load more

Popular news

Myanmar junta launches heavy air strikes on the border with Thailand

NATIONAL 0
Bangkok, April 22: The military junta in crisis-hit Myanmar...

Kerala govt to impart AI training to 80,000 teachers

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, April 22: The Kerala government will be sending...

SC allows termination of 30-week pregnancy of minor victim of rape

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 22: The Supreme Court on Monday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img