Social activist files FIR, moves ECI against NPP functionary

Tura, April 22: Social activist from Tura Jaynie N Marak has filed an FIR against NPP functionary Kritenbirth R Marak for allegedly exploiting a differently abled person, Milam N Sangma and circulating a video of him in the social media for political purposes.

The FIR was filed with the Officer In-charge of the Tura Police Station on Monday.

“In the video, which he has widely circulated in the social media, he mocks Mr Sangma and voters who supported the Congress. Mr Sangma due to his disability was unaware of the context and implications of the video being made. This act by Marak not only disrespects the victim’s dignity but also demonstrates a clear intent to demean and exploit him for political purposes,” Jaynie charged in the FIR, adding the acts also violate the MCC as the incident took place on April 18, a day ahead of polls.

Pointing out that the act is not only morally reprehensible but also violates the legal rights of differently-abled individuals as provided under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, Jaynie sought immediate action against Marak by booking him under appropriate sections of law.

Meanwhile, a complaint in this regard has also been submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI) by the social activist.

It may be mentioned that the victim-Milam N Sangma is the younger brother of the ex wife of Congress candidate for the Tura Lok Sabha seat, Saleng A Sangma.