Shillong Police launches drive against reckless bikers

Shillong, April 22: Shillong Police have finally decided to act against the reckless bikers in the city.

Lately, Shillong has seen an increase in the number of reckless riders who hardly care for the safety of other commuters on the road and even traffic rules.

East Khasi Hills SP, Rituraj Ravi has directed in charges of all the traffic police branches in the city to conduct a ‘checking drive week’ which started from Monday till April 28 especially for two wheelers.

The action has come following instances that motorcyclists in Shillong city are violating traffic rules and such offence is a nuisance to the general public.

In addition, police have also observed that some two-wheeler riders are in the habit of riding dangerously and over speeding, there by posing threat to other commuters.

The SP has also instructed that stringent action must be taken against the violators as per the provision of the law.

During the checking, ICs of traffic branches in Shilong have been instructed to emphasize upon modified/altered exhaust pipes, riding under the influence of alcohol, dangerous, rash and negligent riding, vehicles without/improper registration number plates and riding of motor cycles by under-age persons in addition to other MV Act violations

Last week, police detected 10 modified silencers and operation is still continuing.