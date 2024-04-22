Monday, April 22, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Shillong Police launches drive against reckless bikers

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Shillong, April 22: Shillong Police have finally decided to act against the reckless bikers in the city.

Lately, Shillong has seen an increase in the number of reckless riders who hardly care for the safety of other commuters on the road and even traffic rules.

East Khasi Hills SP, Rituraj Ravi has directed in charges of all the traffic police branches in the city to conduct a ‘checking drive week’ which started from Monday till April 28 especially for two wheelers.

The action has come following instances that motorcyclists in Shillong city are violating traffic rules and such offence is a nuisance to the general public.

In addition, police have also observed that some two-wheeler riders are in the habit of riding dangerously and over speeding, there by posing threat to other commuters.

The SP has also instructed that stringent action must be taken against the violators as per the provision of the law.

During the checking, ICs of traffic branches in Shilong have been instructed to emphasize upon modified/altered exhaust pipes, riding under the influence of alcohol, dangerous, rash and negligent riding, vehicles without/improper registration number plates and riding of motor cycles by under-age persons in addition to other MV Act violations

Last week, police detected 10 modified silencers and operation is still continuing.

Previous article
Man linked to 26/11 terror attacks held for targeting Abhishek Banerjee, claim Kolkata Police
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Man linked to 26/11 terror attacks held for targeting Abhishek Banerjee, claim Kolkata Police

Shillong, April 22: The Kolkata Police on Monday claimed to have arrested an individual having links with the...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ranveer calls Deepika ‘Sherni’ as he shares her ‘Singham Again’ look

Shillong, April 22: Ranveer Singh, who will be seen revisiting his character of Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao, in the...
Business

Hopes of normal monsoon boosts market sentiment

Shillong, April 22: Nifty made strong gains on Monday as the market sentiment was boosted by hopes of...
News Alert

Gauhati HC sets aside conviction, acquits duo under NDPS Act

Guwahati, April 22: The Gauhati High Court has recently set aside the conviction of two accused persons on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Man linked to 26/11 terror attacks held for targeting Abhishek Banerjee, claim Kolkata Police

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 22: The Kolkata Police on Monday claimed...

Ranveer calls Deepika ‘Sherni’ as he shares her ‘Singham Again’ look

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 22: Ranveer Singh, who will be seen...

Hopes of normal monsoon boosts market sentiment

Business 0
Shillong, April 22: Nifty made strong gains on Monday...
Load more

Popular news

Man linked to 26/11 terror attacks held for targeting Abhishek Banerjee, claim Kolkata Police

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 22: The Kolkata Police on Monday claimed...

Ranveer calls Deepika ‘Sherni’ as he shares her ‘Singham Again’ look

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 22: Ranveer Singh, who will be seen...

Hopes of normal monsoon boosts market sentiment

Business 0
Shillong, April 22: Nifty made strong gains on Monday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img