3 arrested on charges of gangrape

Shillong, April 23: The police have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged gangrape of a young woman.

The three accused were identified as Modify Dkhar (20 years), Trustful Dkhar (20 years) and Emkilang Shyrmang (18 years). All the three are from Syrpoo-Sutnga in Khliehriat, East Jaintia Hills.

When contacted, the young woman said that she was gang raped by four of her friends at Nongthymmai on September 2023.

According to her, she decided to file a complaint after they had recorded the act and leaked the video which is going viral.

She alleged that she had gone to meet the four men as they are her friends in their house adding that they drugged her before raping her.