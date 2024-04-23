Tuesday, April 23, 2024
spot_img
Technology

Apple showcases iPhone 15’s durability in an auto rickshaw in India

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 23: Apple has released a new campaign in India that puts iPhone 15 through a durability test — tossing, turning, and tumbling around at the back of an auto rickshaw — to demonstrate its tough build quality.

Launching in the midst of IPL cricket season, the film titled “Relax, it’s iPhone” reminds fans that they can watch their favourite game without missing a beat or worrying about damaging their iPhone.

The new Apple campaign will air on broadcast and will also appear on digital pre-roll, TVO and social media.

From hard bumps to sharp turns, iPhone survives the chaos of a particularly bumpy rickshaw ride, proving that it is dependably durable even on the roughest commute.

iPhone 15 features a back glass with a custom dual ion-exchange process and an aerospace-grade aluminium enclosure, which help make iPhone 15 incredibly durable.

The Ceramic Shield front cover is tougher than any other smartphone glass, and with a water- and dust-resistant design, iPhone lasts and holds its value longer than any other smartphone.

Additionally, the fast and efficient A16 Bionic chip brings proven performance to iPhone 15, powering the Dynamic Island, computational photography capabilities, and more. (IANS)

Previous article
Elon Musk hits out at Australia over ruling to hide stabbing videos
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Under-construction bridge collapses in Telangana

Shillong, April 23: A part of an under-construction bridge across the Manair River in Telangana’s Peddapalli district collapsed...
Business

Next five years to give further thrust to local manufacturing, job creation, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Shillong, April 23: The simplifications around compliances via the ‘Make in India’ initiative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
INTERNATIONAL

US forces smuggle stolen Syrian resources into Iraq

Shillong, April 23: A convoy of US forces plundered more Syrian resources, taking out trucks of oil and...
SPORTS

IPL 2024: CSK v LSG overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Shillong, April 23: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Under-construction bridge collapses in Telangana

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 23: A part of an under-construction bridge...

Next five years to give further thrust to local manufacturing, job creation, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Business 0
Shillong, April 23: The simplifications around compliances via the...

US forces smuggle stolen Syrian resources into Iraq

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 23: A convoy of US forces plundered...
Load more

Popular news

Under-construction bridge collapses in Telangana

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 23: A part of an under-construction bridge...

Next five years to give further thrust to local manufacturing, job creation, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Business 0
Shillong, April 23: The simplifications around compliances via the...

US forces smuggle stolen Syrian resources into Iraq

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 23: A convoy of US forces plundered...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img