Congress would win in Shillong seat : Charles Marngar

Shillong, April 23: The Congress MLA from Mawhati, Charles Marngar on Tuesday claimed that the Congress was in the forefront as far as the contest for the Shillong Parliamentary seat where polling was held on April 19 last.

While speaking to reporters, Marngar however said that it is difficult to say which party is its nearest rival since they are yet to complete the assessment of all the polling stations.

He further claimed that the people are reposing their faith on the sitting Congress MP, Vincent H. Pala since Congress is the only alternative who can take on the BJP in Delhi.

According to him, the advantage which is in favour of the grand old party is its strong vote bank across the 36 Assembly constituencies under the parliamentary constituency.

Marngar said that they were also getting positive reports that majority silent votes would go to the Congress.

Meanwhile, the Congress MDC from Mawhati said that this Lok Sabha election was very different from the previous elections since the different political parties had to campaign even to remote the villages.

According to him, the political parties in the previous elections would only campaign only in the major market area.

Pointing out there was a huge turnout in this election, Marngar said that for the first time there was huge excitement among the electorates for a Lok Sabha election and this was not seen in the past elections.