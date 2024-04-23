Congress poses tough challenge to NPP candidate in Tura : Rakkam Sangma

Shillong, April 23: Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and NPP leader Rakkam Sangma has admitted that the election to Tura parliamentary constituency has been a tough contest between NPP and Congress.

Speaking to media persons today,Sangma said that the if the BJP workers as per the direction of their high command, had voted for NPP, the party would surely win Tura seat.

He, however, added that the contest is tough and Tura seat can be any body’s catch. The NPP is surprised as per their assessment since the Congress has reportedly done very well in Tura.

Rakkam while expressing confidence that the party would manage to win Tura with a small margin added that many factors worked against the party. As far as Shillong is concern, he hoped that the voters had voted for the NPP.