Tuesday, April 23, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

ED issues lookout notice against Sheikh Shahjahan’s younger brother Sirajuddin

Kolkata, April 23: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday issued a lookout notice against Sheikh Sirajuddin, the younger brother of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

Sources said the lookout notice was issued after Sirajuddin ducked several summons from the central agency for appearance for questioning.

Fearing that Sirajuddin might escape from the country, the ED has alerted all international airports and land border outposts in India, sources said.

Important information about Sirajuddin, including his photographs, has been forwarded to immigration authorities.

In the meantime, ED officials have taken into custody Sheikh Alamgir, another younger sibling of Sheikh Shahjahan, who was earlier arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Earlier this year, when Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas District was on the boil following protests by local women against sexual harassment by Shahjahan’s associates, the villagers narrated how Sirajuddin expanded the family’s pisciculture farms by grabbing farmland using the unquestionable political clout enjoyed by his elder brother.

Agitated villagers had also burnt down a warehouse within a pisciculture farm owned by Sirajuddin.

IANS

