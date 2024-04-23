Tuesday, April 23, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

LS poll: Tripura Minister to reward polling stations recording highest vote percentage

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Agartala, April 23:  Tripura Minister and senior BJP leader Ratan Lal Nath on Tuesday announced Rs 2 lakh reward for the polling stations in five Assembly constituencies which will record the highest percentage of votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Nath, who holds the Parliamentary Affairs, Agriculture and Power Departments, said that during his election campaign, he announced that he would personally reward Rs 2 lakh to the polling stations in five Assembly constituencies which will record the highest percentage of votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said the five Assembly constituencies are Agartala, Mohanpur, Amarpur, Teliamura and Khowai.

Agartala and Mohanpur assembly segments fall under the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, where elections were held in the first phase on April 19 and Amarpur, Teliamura and Khowai assembly constituencies come under the Tripura East (ST) parliamentary constituency, where the voting will be held in the second phase on April 26.

“This Rs 2 lakh reward would be given to BJP’s respective polling booth organisations, not any individual. Voters of these polling stations can cast his or her vote for any candidate or party of their choice,” Nath told IANS.

Out of the five Assembly constituencies, the Agartala assembly segment has the highest number of 57 polling stations followed by 56 in Mohanpur, 54 in Teliamura, 53 in Amarpur and 52 in Khowai.

Claiming that the BJP is the best party in India, he said that the opposition INDIA bloc would suffer a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Nath said that the INDIA bloc failed to engage polling agents in a large number of polling stations in the first phase of polling in Tripura West Lok Sabha seat on April 19 and spread false propaganda of “booth capturing, rigging, manipulation done by the BJP.”

Former senior Congress leader Nath, second in command in the BJP-led Tripura government after Chief Minister Manik Saha joined the BJP in 2017, a year before the BJP came to power in Tripura for the first time after defeating the CPI-M led-Left parties.

On April 19, 81.48 per cent of the 14.63 lakh voters cast their votes in the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat.

IANS

Previous article
ED issues lookout notice against Sheikh Shahjahan’s younger brother Sirajuddin
Next article
It is PM Modi’s guarantee that all passengers will get confirmed tickets in next 5 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

It is PM Modi’s guarantee that all passengers will get confirmed tickets in next 5 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, April 23: Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday that in the next...
NATIONAL

ED issues lookout notice against Sheikh Shahjahan’s younger brother Sirajuddin

Kolkata, April 23: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday issued a lookout notice against Sheikh Sirajuddin, the younger...
NATIONAL

Ensure children below 12 are seated with their parents: DGCA to airlines

New Delhi, April 23:  The aviation watchdog DGCA on Tuesday issued a circular asking all airlines to ensure...
Environment

To check human-animal conflict, water troughs to be placed in TN forest areas

Chennai, April 23: The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has initiated a new project to place water troughs in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

It is PM Modi’s guarantee that all passengers will get confirmed tickets in next 5 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 23: Union Railways and IT Minister...

ED issues lookout notice against Sheikh Shahjahan’s younger brother Sirajuddin

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 23: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday...

Ensure children below 12 are seated with their parents: DGCA to airlines

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 23:  The aviation watchdog DGCA on...
Load more

Popular news

It is PM Modi’s guarantee that all passengers will get confirmed tickets in next 5 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 23: Union Railways and IT Minister...

ED issues lookout notice against Sheikh Shahjahan’s younger brother Sirajuddin

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 23: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday...

Ensure children below 12 are seated with their parents: DGCA to airlines

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 23:  The aviation watchdog DGCA on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img