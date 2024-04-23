Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Kejriwal administered insulin in Tihar: AAP

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, April 23: Incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was given insulin in Tihar jail for the first time after ED arrest, AAP sources said on Tuesday.

“Kejriwal’s sugar level was continuously getting high and his sugar had gone up to 320,” claimed AAP sources.

However, the Tihar jail administration is yet to comment on it.

Meanwhile, the AAP leader took to X and shared information regarding the insulin given to Kejriwal, who is lodged in Jail no 2, in the alleged excise scam.

“Good news on Hanuman Jayanti. News is coming that finally the jail administration gave insulin to the Chief Minister for his increasing sugar level. Today, the Chief Minister of the country’s capital has to go to court even for insulin. Officers under the BJP and the Central government say that all prisoners are the same,” Delhi AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote on X.

“Do all Tihar prisoners go to court for insulin? Do all prisoners have to go to court for medical treatment? Do all prisoners have to spend a week on TV and in newspapers debating about insulin?” he further stated.

“Tihar administration finally gave insulin to Arvind Kejriwal. This is the result of Hanumanji’s blessings and the struggle of the people of Delhi. Even during this period of struggle, the blessings of Bajrang Bali remain on all of us,” Atishi wrote on X on Tuesday.

This comes a day after a Delhi court turned down the application moved by incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking permission to consult a private doctor of his choice daily for 15 minutes through video conferencing for his “acute” diabetes and “fluctuating” blood sugar levels.

However, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court stressed that the AAP leader be provided with adequate medical treatment while he remains under judicial custody.

The court ordered that in case CM Kejriwal requires special consultation in jail, the prison authorities will consult the medical panel to be constituted by the Director of AIIMS Delhi. (IANS)

