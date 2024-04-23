Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Under-construction bridge collapses in Telangana

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 23: A part of an under-construction bridge across the Manair River in Telangana’s Peddapalli district collapsed on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. However, there were no casualties.

The incident occurred in Odedu village of Mutharam mandal. Two girders collapsed due to strong winds. A tragedy was averted as the incident occurred past midnight when there was no one around.

Villagers alerted police about the incident on Tuesday.

The work on a kilometre-long bridge has been going on since 2016. The bridge was being constructed to connect Odedu to Garmillapalli village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

The work was delayed due to a change of contractor, lack of funds and other reasons. A temporary road under the bridge was being used for commuting by the local people.

The found stone for the bridge was laid in 2016. Its estimated cost was Rs 47.40 crore and was scheduled to be completed within a year.

The bridge was expected to reduce the distance between Manthani and Parakal, and Bhupalpally and Jammikunta towns by about 50 kilometres. (IANS)

