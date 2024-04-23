NATIONAL NUGGETS

Lightning kills 3 in MP

Balaghat, April 22: Two siblings and a 13-year-old boy were killed and one person was injured in two separate incidents of lightning in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district on Monday, an official said. “In Vari village in Lanji, brothers Shivlal (23) and Neelesh (21) were killed. Their brother is injured and has been admitted in a private hospital in Gondia. In Chicola village in Khairlanji, 13-year-old Priyanshu was killed in a lightning strike”. (PTI)

Andhra CM’s family assets soar to Rs 757 cr

Amaravati, April 22: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family assets grew by more than 48 per cent in the last five years to reach Rs 757 crore. The YSR Congress Party chief, who had declared family assets of Rs 510.35 crore in 2019, furnished the latest information about his family assets to the Election Commission on Monday. The affidavit was submitted along with the nomination filed on his behalf before the returning officer of the Pulivendula Assembly constituency in Kadapa district. (IANS)

SC men denied haircut in village salon

Chennai, April 22 : Scheduled Caste men of a village in Tenkasi District of Tamil Nadu have lodged a verbal complaint with the local Village Administrative Officer (VAO) that they were refused a haircut from a village salon. In the complaint they said that this was due to a ban by the Most Backward Classes (MBC) communities in the village. Ayyanarkulam Village in Tenkasi District is inhabited by SC, Backward Classes and MBCs. Around 1,000 families live in the village and according to SC families they have to walk to a nearby village for a haircut. The SC communities have yet to file a written complaint with the police as they fear repercussions. (IANS)

Flyer held with 10 yellow anacondas

Bengaluru, April 22: Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport here on Monday said that a passenger was arrested for his alleged attempt to smuggle yellow anacondas concealed in his check-in baggage. Posting on social media platform X, Bengaluru Customs said they intercepted an attempt to smuggle 10 yellow anacondas concealed in the check-in bag of a passenger arriving from Bangkok. “Passenger arrested and investigation is underway. Wildlife trafficking will not be tolerated”. (PTI)

Kerala to impart AI training to 80,000 teachers

Thiruvananthapuram, April 22: The Kerala government will be sending 80,000 teachers from its Secondary school teachers to a three-day AI hands-on training. The training is being conducted by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education. The AI training will focus on techniques to simplify complex documents in PDFs, images, and videos and to generate concise summaries that retain crucial information and even create new content using AI tools. Teachers would learn image generation techniques to create and edit subject-specific visuals. (IANS)