Tuesday, April 23, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Ruud beats Tsitsipas to win Barcelona Open for biggest career title

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

BARCELONA, April 22: Casper Ruud took his revenge against Stefanos Tsitsipas by winning the Barcelona Open final in straight sets for his biggest career title, a week after losing to the Greek in the Monte Carlo Masters final.
Ruud won 7-5, 6-3 for his first title of the season after losing the three other finals he played this year.
Seventh-ranked Tsitsipas had comfortably won in straight sets in Monte Carlo but this time Ruud prevailed, converting three of the six break points he earned.
Ruud is eyeing next month’s French Open after finishing runner-up at Roland Garros last year, one of three Grand Slam finals he has lost.
The 25-year-old Norwegian snapped a 10-match winning streak for Tsitsipas, who was 10-0 on clay this season and was seeking his 12th career title. Tsitsipas had lost all three of his previous Barcelona finals – in 2018, 2021 and 2023.
It was the 11th career title for Ruud, and the 10th on clay. His last title had been in Estoril in April 2023. (PTI)

Previous article
Liverpool beat Fulham 3-1 to climb level with Arsenal
Next article
Saurav Ghosal, India’s finest-ever player, retires from professional squash at 37
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Ethnic origins: staying with the science

Editor, The article by Bhogtoram Mawroh, “History of the sub-continent and the place of the Khasis in it” in...
EDITORIAL

Sexual crimes on the rise

The report of sexual assaults on two minors in South West Garo Hills sends a chill up the...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Meghalaya and UPSC Civil Services Exams

By Rudi Warjri Polling for the Lok Sabha Parliamentary elections 2024 is over in Meghalaya. For most it means...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

A BJP slide is not unlikely

By Jagdish Rattanani It is never easy or safe to read the mood of the nation, particularly in the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ethnic origins: staying with the science

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The article by Bhogtoram Mawroh, “History of the sub-continent...

Sexual crimes on the rise

EDITORIAL 0
The report of sexual assaults on two minors in...

Meghalaya and UPSC Civil Services Exams

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Rudi Warjri Polling for the Lok Sabha Parliamentary elections...
Load more

Popular news

Ethnic origins: staying with the science

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The article by Bhogtoram Mawroh, “History of the sub-continent...

Sexual crimes on the rise

EDITORIAL 0
The report of sexual assaults on two minors in...

Meghalaya and UPSC Civil Services Exams

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Rudi Warjri Polling for the Lok Sabha Parliamentary elections...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img