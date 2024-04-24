Wednesday, April 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

City girl allegedly gang-raped, four held including a minor

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 23: Shillong Police have arrested three persons and detained a minor in connection with an alleged gang-rape of a young woman in September 2023 in Nongthymmai locality.
The perpetrators not only allegedly sexually assaulted the survivor but also shot a video of the gruesome incident and released it online. Video clips of the alleged crime have also been shared through WhatsApp.
The survivor, who hails from Madanrting, decided to come forward to reveal her ordeal after the video of the crime surfaced online. She alleged that she had been gang-raped by the four accused at a rented house in Nongthymmai in September last year.
She said that she learnt about the viral video recently after one of her friends shared it with her.
Narrating the incident, the survivor said she knew one of the accused since they used to play online games together. On that fateful day, the accused invited her to his house and served her Maggi noodles and a soft drink.
“In good faith, I drank it. After around 45 minutes, I started to fall asleep. I requested him to drop me home. But he insisted that I rest there and he would drop me later,” she said, adding that when she woke up later, she did not suspect anything as her clothes were intact and she felt no pain or discomfort.
“I knew that I had been gang-rapes only after the video went viral,” she stated.
She also informed that she filed an FIR at Nongthymmai beat house after which the three accused were arrested on Monday.
Police, meanwhile, revealed that they had arrested Modify Dkhar (20), Trustful Dkhar (20) and Emkilang Shyrmang (18), all residents of Syrpoo-Sutnga area in Khliehriat, East Jaintia Hills.
Police said they have also detained the fourth accused who is a minor.

