Wednesday, April 24, 2024
SPORTS

IPL 2024: DC v GT overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, April 24: Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) in their reverse fixture of the IPL 2024 on Wednesday.

In their previous match last week, DC registered a six-wicket win over GT. The two teams have met 4 times in the tournament.

DC v GT head-to-head 4-

Gujarat Titans: 2

Delhi Capitals: 2

DC v GT match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

DC v GT match venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Live broadcast of DC v GT match on television in India: The DC v GT match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of DC v GT will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Jhye Richardson, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Matthew Wade(w), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Sandeep Warrier, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra. (IANS)

