Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Technology

Musk's X takes on YouTube, to launch dedicated TV app for videos soon

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 24: Taking on Google-owned YouTube, X social media platform will soon launch a dedicated TV app for users to upload high-quality videos, its CEO Linda Yaccarino has announced.

The X TV app’s user interface looks quite similar to YouTube.

In a post on the social media platform, Yaccarino said that from the small screen to the big screen, X is changing everything.

“Soon we’ll bring real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs with the X TV App. This will be your go-to companion for a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen,” said the X CEO.

Users can expect trending video algorithm, AI-powered topics, cross-device experience, enhanced video search, effortless casting, and wide availability (coming soon to most smart TVs).

“We’ll keep you updated. And of course please share your ideas. We build X for our community,” said Yaccarino.

The trending video algorithm is designed to help users stay updated with tailored popular content.

The AI-powered topics will organise videos by subject and the app will also feature enhanced video search.

An X user commented that a video playlist/index for creators would be nice, “so we can create our own playlists”.

“Many users post a wide variety of videos and would want to separate their original content from 30 second news clips they are commenting on. It would help viewers be able to view only their curated videos,” the user wrote. (IANS)

