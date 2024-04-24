Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Swami Gautamanada takes over as 17th President of Ramakrishna Mission

By: Agencies

Kolkata, April 24: Swami Gautamananda on Wednesday took over as the 17th President of the Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission, founded by Swami Vivekananda and headquartered at Belur in West Bengal’s Howrah district.

Swami Gautamananda succeeds his predecessor and the 16th President of the Mission, Swami Smaranananda, who passed away on March 26 in Kolkata aged 95.

Soon after the demise of Swami Smaranananda, the name of Swami Gautamananda was named the acting President.

On Wednesday, after a meeting of the trustee board and the governing body of the organisation, Swami Gautamananda was declared the 17th President of the Ramakrishna Mission.

Swami Gautamananda is originally a resident of Tamil Nadu, though he was brought up mainly in Karnataka. He joined the order as a monk at the New Delhi unit of Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission.

Later, he travelled throughout the country serving the countrymen following the lessons of ‘human service’ always propagated by Swami Vivekananda.

Before taking over as the acting President, he handled the daily affairs of the Chennai unit of Ramakrishna Mission as the senior-most trustee and Vice President.

Swami Gautamananda, who is in his late eighties, has won the hearts of millions of devotees with his inspirational speeches.

