Wednesday, April 24, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

SWGH gang rape: 4 from Assam arrested

By: From Our Correspondent

Ampati, April 24: Following the horrendous act of a gang of miscreants who sexually assaulted two minor girls near the Chenga Benga mela in South West Garo Hills (SWGH), the district police arrested 4 persons suspected to be involved in the case.

All four suspects are residents of neighbouring South Salmara district of Assam.

On April16, in two separate incidents of crime committed by the same group of criminals from Assam, two minor girls were sexually assaulted while their male colleagues were physically assaulted by the gang before they fled the scene after the incident.

Three separate cases have been registered at the Ampati PS over the incident on April 18 following which an investigation was begun.

Following leads in the case, SWGH police made at least two arrests yesterday and another two this morning in a joint operation by police teams of Meghalaya and Assam.

“We have arrested four persons in the case so far. We arrested 2 suspects yesterday from Hatsingimari yesterday by the Assam police. We arrested another from Rajabala while he was on a night-bus en route to Guwahati. The fourth suspect has been arrested from Teporpara near the Assam – Meghalaya border. We are on the lookout for the others involved in the case and will not spare any,” informed SWGH district police chief, Vikas Yadav.

All 4 arrested persons have been sent to 5 day police custody.  The police hope, more details will emerge in the coming days.

 

