Wednesday, April 24, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Vital bridge on National Highway in Manipur damaged by IED blasts

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Imphal, April 24:  A vital bridge on the National Highway-2 in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district was badly damaged in a powerful improvised explosive devices (IED) blast on Wednesday, disrupting movement of traffic between Manipur and the rest of the country via Nagaland, police said.

According to police, movement on the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2) was totally stopped and some 200 vehicles on either side of the bridge were left stranded while a few of them, including goods-laden trucks, moved through an alternative risky road.

A police official said that the battery of IED blasts made three big holes in the bridge.

Police are yet to ascertain which organisation or individual are behind the blasts, which occurred on the bridge between Sapermeina and Koubru Leikha areas.

No casualties were reported so far in the blasts, which occurred two days before the second phase of polling in the Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency on April 26.

Security forces rushed to the spot and cordoned off the bridge.

A probe was launched and a search is going on to nab the perpetrators.

The IED blasts came a day after gunfights broke out between village volunteers of the two rival communities in the Imphal West district.

After the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year, the NH-2 was blocked by various Kuki organisations, affecting the movement of vehicles including essential goods trucks, while the movement of Meitei people had been stopped on it.

Movement of people and vehicles through the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37), the second crucial highway, was also affected after the ethnic violence started.

Wednesday’s blasts were the second attempt to stop the movement of vehicles and people on the vital National Highway. On June 21, 2023, suspected Kuki militants detonated a powerful IED at a bridge at Kwakta in Bishnupur district in which three persons sustained injuries and also left several public and private properties damaged. The case was later taken up by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the main conspirator Seiminlun Gangte and his associate Mohammed Noor Hussain were arrested and a charge sheet was filed against them on April 12.

IANS

Previous article
SWGH gang rape: 4 from Assam arrested
Next article
Tripura closes all schools for 4 days due to heat wave conditions
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Opposition INDIA bloc working on ‘one year, one PM’ formula: PM Modi

Betul (Madhya Pradesh), April 24:  Urging people to be cautious of Congress' 'agenda', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sushant Singh Rajput’s pic with Dhoni and baby daughter goes viral, fans get emotional

Mumbai, April 24:  A throwback monochrome photograph featuring late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput has gone viral on...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Legend recognises legend: A.R. Rahman wishes Taylor Swift all the best for her new album

Mumbai, April 24: Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A.R. Rahman has wished American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift success for...
NATIONAL

PM Modi hopes new Ramakrishna Mission President will guide society to ‘greater wisdom and compassion’

New Delhi, April 24:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his best wishes to Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Opposition INDIA bloc working on ‘one year, one PM’ formula: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Betul (Madhya Pradesh), April 24:  Urging people to be...

Sushant Singh Rajput’s pic with Dhoni and baby daughter goes viral, fans get emotional

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, April 24:  A throwback monochrome photograph featuring late...

Legend recognises legend: A.R. Rahman wishes Taylor Swift all the best for her new album

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, April 24: Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A.R....
Load more

Popular news

Opposition INDIA bloc working on ‘one year, one PM’ formula: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Betul (Madhya Pradesh), April 24:  Urging people to be...

Sushant Singh Rajput’s pic with Dhoni and baby daughter goes viral, fans get emotional

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, April 24:  A throwback monochrome photograph featuring late...

Legend recognises legend: A.R. Rahman wishes Taylor Swift all the best for her new album

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, April 24: Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A.R....
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img