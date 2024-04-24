Varun Dhawan celebrates his 37th birthday at home with fans and three cakes

Wednesday, April 24, 2024
By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 24: Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan celebrated his 37th birthday on Wednesday in a special way, surrounded by fans and the media outside his Juhu home.

Dressed in a stylish white and pink striped shirt paired with light blue denims, Varun looked effortlessly cool as he marked another year of his life.

The highlight of the celebration was the presence of three different cakes, each adding to the festive atmosphere. Varun cut each cake and expressed his gratitude to the paparazzi for making his day memorable.

The celebrations weren’t just about his birthday. Varun and his wife Natasha Dalal are expecting their first child, which added an extra layer of joy and excitement to the occasion.

The couple had recently hosted a baby shower at their home with close friends and family.

On the professional front, Varun is all set to star in the Indian adaptation of the spy action series ‘Citadel’, apart from the upcoming movies ‘Baby John’, ‘Bhediya 2’ and ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’. (IANS)

