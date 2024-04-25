Thursday, April 25, 2024
NATIONAL

Akhilesh Yadav files nomination from Kannauj LS seat

By: Agencies

Kannauj, April 25:  Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, on Thursday, filed his nomination papers from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

An hour earlier, BJP candidate Subrat Pathak had also filed his nomination papers. Pathak is the sitting MP from Kannauj.

Meanwhile, Subrat Pathak told reporters that Akhilesh Yadav entering the fray would not make any difference to his victory prospects.

“Earlier, the match was between India and Nepal and now it is between India and Pakistan. In both scenarios, the winner will be India and there is no doubt about it,” he said.

It may be recalled that the Samajwadi Party had earlier named Tej Pratap Yadav as its Kannauj candidate but on Wednesday evening, Akhilesh Yadav replaced him.

Akhilesh had made his political debut from Kannauj in a by-election in 2000 and then won the seat in 2004 and 2009. His wife Dimple Yadav won the seat in the 2012 bypoll and then in 2014. However, she lost the seat to the BJP in 2019.

Party sources said that Akhilesh had decided against contesting the elections since he wanted to devote his time to campaigning. However, he changed his mind at the insistence of party workers in Kannauj.

IANS

Mahadev betting scam: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia summoned by Maha Police
CM Kejriwal's arrest not based on belated contradictory or coerced statements: ED's affidavit in SC
