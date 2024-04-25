Thursday, April 25, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

CM Kejriwal’s arrest not based on belated contradictory or coerced statements: ED’s affidavit in SC

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, April 25: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has denied that the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy scam case was based on belated contradictory or coerced statements of the other accused obtained in exchange for no-objection for their bail and said that its case was strong.

On Wednesday, ED had submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court in response to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest in the case.

The ED, in its affidavit, claimed that CM Kejriwal had made submission before the Delhi PMLA court, stating that he had no objection to the custody/remand being extended further.

“The petitioner has waived his right to question his custody as of today and the petitioner cannot be allowed to argue that his custody as of today is illegal and the present petition is liable to be dismissed on this ground alone,” read the ED’s affidavit.

The agency also claimed that CM Kejriwal was asked to provide the password to his mobile phones during the search on March 21 and then during ED Custody the same was asked again and his reply was recorded in his statement wherein he refused to share the same.

“Even his statements during custody would reveal that despite being confronted with materials, the petitioner chose to give completely evasive answers,” it added.

The ED arrested CM Kejriwal on March 21 after questioning him for over two hours at his official residence in Delhi and is presently lodged in Tihar jail.

The ED has termed CM Kejriwal the “kingpin and the key conspirator” of the alleged excise scam in collusion with other ministers of the Delhi government, AAP leaders, and other persons.

IANS

