Thursday, April 25, 2024
spot_img
Technology

Hackers attacked Indian firms on average 2,444 times per week in last 6 months: Report

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 25: Hackers have attacked Indian organisations on average 2,444 times per week in the last six months, compared to 1,151 attacks per organisation globally, a new report revealed on Thursday.

According to the cyber security platform provider Check Point Software, at present, over 90 per cent of attacks on companies originate from malicious emails.

In the last 30 days, 62 per cent of malicious files were distributed via email.

It has been shown that one in 379 emails contains this type of file, with the PDF format being the most common, accounting for 59 per cent of the total.

“Email is currently one of the most effective tools for companies and although the advantages it offers are numerous, nevertheless, it is necessary to always stay alert against cyber-attack attempts leveraging emails, from ransomware attacks to cunning phishing schemes and scams,” said Sundar Balasubramanian, India and SAARC MD at Check Point Software.

EXE was found to be the top malicious file type by email (57 per cent). According to a Statista forecast, the global population sent 330 billion emails in 2022, and the forecast is expected to grow up to 17.8 per cent by 2026. (IANS)

Previous article
3.24 billion people use Meta apps, Threads reaches 150 million monthly active users
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Amritpal Singh’s family meets him at Dibrugarh Central Jail

Guwahati, April 25: Family members of Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh met him in Assam's Dibrugarh jail on...
Business

Credit card data of 17K ICICI Bank users exposed; bank blocks cards, assures compensation

New Delhi, April 25:  After credit card data of at least 17,000 new ICICI Bank customers was exposed...
NATIONAL

Group reveals deplorable state of JNV in SWGH

Tura, April 25: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) karyakartas of Pa Togan Vibhag, Garo Hills has alleged...
News Alert

Second phase polls in 5 Lok Sabha seats of Assam on Friday

Guwahati, April 25 /--/ The second phase of parliamentary elections in five seats of Assam on Friday is...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Amritpal Singh’s family meets him at Dibrugarh Central Jail

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 25: Family members of Sikh radical preacher...

Credit card data of 17K ICICI Bank users exposed; bank blocks cards, assures compensation

Business 0
New Delhi, April 25:  After credit card data of...

Group reveals deplorable state of JNV in SWGH

NATIONAL 0
Tura, April 25: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)...
Load more

Popular news

Amritpal Singh’s family meets him at Dibrugarh Central Jail

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 25: Family members of Sikh radical preacher...

Credit card data of 17K ICICI Bank users exposed; bank blocks cards, assures compensation

Business 0
New Delhi, April 25:  After credit card data of...

Group reveals deplorable state of JNV in SWGH

NATIONAL 0
Tura, April 25: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img