Thursday, April 25, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Nadal unsure about French Open

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Madrid, April 24: Rafael Nadal will play in the Madrid Open despite not being fully fit and didn’t seem too optimistic about his chances of being ready for the French Open later this month.
Nadal said Wednesday he would not play in Paris if he arrives there feeling the same way that he is feeling ahead of his debut in Madrid this week.
“The sensations haven’t been perfect this week. If it wasn’t Madrid, maybe I wouldn’t play. But there are a lot of emotions involved,” Nadal said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen in the following three weeks. I’ll keep fighting and doing the things that I think I need to do to play in Paris. And if it’s possible, then it’s possible. If not, then not. I’m not going to play in Paris the way I’m feeling today. It it was Paris, I wouldn’t be playing.” The 37-year-old Nadal has said this is likely his farewell year on tour, and is hoping to be competitive one last time at Roland Garros, where he is a 14-time champion.
The 22-time Grand Slam winner is a record five-time champion in Madrid, with his last title in the Spanish capital coming in 2017. He is scheduled to debut on Thursday against 16-year-old American Darwin Blanch.
“Hopefully I can play without many limitations,” Nadal said. “Then we’ll see what happens. If I play without limitations, even if I lose, than it will be positive.”
Nadal, who had hip surgery last summer, lost to Alex de Minaur in the second round in Barcelona in what was his first tournament in more than three months. (AP)

Previous article
Deepanshu bags gold in javelin as Indian athletes shine
Next article
Indian archers eye gold
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Sports Snippets

Former wrestler Narsingh Yadav elected chairman of WFI panel Varanasi, April 24: Former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Narsingh Pancham Yadav...
SALANTINI JANERA

Congress, Shillong LS seat-ko chena ka·dongenga

SHILLONG: Voice of the People Party (VPP), Shillong Lok Sabha seat-ko chena ka·dongengnaba donga, indiba Congress-ba uamangni ka·donganiko...
SPORTS

Indian archers eye gold

Shanghai, April 24: The Indian men’s and women’s compound archery teams assured the country of a podium finish...
SALANTINI JANERA

Shyamnagar-o PMGSY rama nosto ong·ahani gimin GSU matnanga

TURA: West Garo Hills a·jani a·kawe jolo donggipa Shyamnagar-oni Gopalthan-ona kilometer 2 ong·gipa PMGSY rama nosto ong·ahani gimin...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sports Snippets

SPORTS 0
Former wrestler Narsingh Yadav elected chairman of WFI panel Varanasi,...

Congress, Shillong LS seat-ko chena ka·dongenga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Voice of the People Party (VPP), Shillong Lok...

Indian archers eye gold

SPORTS 0
Shanghai, April 24: The Indian men’s and women’s compound...
Load more

Popular news

Sports Snippets

SPORTS 0
Former wrestler Narsingh Yadav elected chairman of WFI panel Varanasi,...

Congress, Shillong LS seat-ko chena ka·dongenga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Voice of the People Party (VPP), Shillong Lok...

Indian archers eye gold

SPORTS 0
Shanghai, April 24: The Indian men’s and women’s compound...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img