Thursday, April 25, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Vet student ‘suicide’: Kerala HC dismisses suspended VC’s petition challenging action against him

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 25: The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the writ petition filed by suspended Kerala Veterinary and Animal Science University Vice Chancellor Dr M.R. Saseendranath, challenging the action against him by the Chancellor pending an inquiry into a student’s death.

Saseendranath was suspended on grounds of dereliction of duty and lack of sincerity over the suicide of J.S.Sidharthan, a second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry student at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad district.

Sidharthan was found hanging in his hostel room at the college on February 18. A huge furore had broken out after reports that Sidharthan was subjected to brutal assault from a group of students in the college, most of them belonging to the SFI, the student’s wing of the CPI-M. So far, 20 accused persons (all students) have been arrested in connection with the case, while the Vice Chancellor, Dean, and the Assistant Warden of the institute have been placed under suspension.

With the opposition parties taking up the issue and the father of the deceased demanding a CBI probe, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in March gave the nod for it, but following a delay in the issue of the necessary order, Jayaprakash, father of Sidharthan, moved the High Court, which, in April, asked the Centre to give the sanction for it.

Dismissing the VC’s petition, the court on Thursday observed: “This is a serious incident which allegedly occurred inside a college campus in front of a large number of students and the deceased was allegedly subjected to inhumane torture for days together, which ultimately led to his suicide. Therefore, it is absolutely necessary that all the persons responsible for such incident and the officials who, either willfully or negligently, did not take any steps to prevent such torture, before it escalated into the death of a person, shall also be proceeded against. Therefore, I do not find it proper to interfere with the process of inquiry now in progress.”

The court also held that the arguments of the Vice Chancellor that he had no knowledge of the torture meted out to Sidharthan were not believable.

“In such circumstances, the contention of the petitioner regarding the lack of knowledge of the torture of the deceased, until 21.02.2024, appears to be not convincing, at least prima facie. This probably suggests maladministration or dereliction of duty of the persons concerned including the petitioner (Vice Chancellor). Therefore, this is a matter to be inquired into by conducting a fair and impartial inquiry,” it added. (IANS)

Previous article
Statement on Chakma-Hajong refugees misinterpreted, clarifies Rijiju
Next article
Second phase polls in 5 Lok Sabha seats of Assam on Friday
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Amritpal Singh’s family meets him at Dibrugarh Central Jail

Guwahati, April 25: Family members of Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh met him in Assam's Dibrugarh jail on...
Business

Credit card data of 17K ICICI Bank users exposed; bank blocks cards, assures compensation

New Delhi, April 25:  After credit card data of at least 17,000 new ICICI Bank customers was exposed...
NATIONAL

Group reveals deplorable state of JNV in SWGH

Tura, April 25: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) karyakartas of Pa Togan Vibhag, Garo Hills has alleged...
News Alert

Second phase polls in 5 Lok Sabha seats of Assam on Friday

Guwahati, April 25 /--/ The second phase of parliamentary elections in five seats of Assam on Friday is...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Amritpal Singh’s family meets him at Dibrugarh Central Jail

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 25: Family members of Sikh radical preacher...

Credit card data of 17K ICICI Bank users exposed; bank blocks cards, assures compensation

Business 0
New Delhi, April 25:  After credit card data of...

Group reveals deplorable state of JNV in SWGH

NATIONAL 0
Tura, April 25: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)...
Load more

Popular news

Amritpal Singh’s family meets him at Dibrugarh Central Jail

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 25: Family members of Sikh radical preacher...

Credit card data of 17K ICICI Bank users exposed; bank blocks cards, assures compensation

Business 0
New Delhi, April 25:  After credit card data of...

Group reveals deplorable state of JNV in SWGH

NATIONAL 0
Tura, April 25: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img